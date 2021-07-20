UrduPoint.com
Karzai Counts On Russia To Prevent US From Partitioning Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

The United States seeks to break Afghanistan apart, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Tuesday, expressing hope that Russia will not let this happen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States seeks to break Afghanistan apart, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Tuesday, expressing hope that Russia will not let this happen.

"I have suspected for quite a long time that there was such an intention on the part of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan to create such a pale copy of Afghanistan, a weak Afghanistan, when there is a central government in Kabul and some alternative governments in the Afghan provinces," Karzai said at a Valdai Club panel.

The developments in Afghanistan over the past two months only reassured Karzai of the US' true intentions with his country. He recalled US President Joe Biden saying earlier this month that Afghanistan had never been a unified country and could not have one government.

"I think that's exactly what we have to fight against. We must not let this happen. We hope that our friend and neighbor, Russia, and other major players will not let this happen," Karzai added.

On July 8, Biden said at a press conference on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that the Central Asian country is unlikely to obtain a unified government in control of the entire territory as it had never had one in the past.

Last week, ex-Afghan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar told Sputnik that an interim nonpartisan unified government is a necessity for Afghanistan toward a sustainable peace.

