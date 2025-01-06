Kasatkina, Badosa Roll Into Adelaide Second Round As Vekic Crashes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) World number nine Daria Kasatkina swept into the Adelaide International second round on Monday but Paris Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic crashed to her third straight loss of the season.
Spain's Paula Badosa also narrowly avoided defeat, battling for nearly three hours to complete a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-5 comeback win over American Peyton Stearns.
"I'm so tired, I went through all the emotions," said Badosa, a former world number two, now ranked 12.
Russia's Kasatkina, runner-up at the last two editions of the Australian Open warm-up event, broke Australia's Olivia Gadecki five times to advance 6-2, 6-3.
"I think Adelaide is the tournament I've played most in my career," said the 27-year-old, who made six WTA finals last year and won two titles.
"It's the beginning of the season, I'm happy to be back.
"My tactic today was to turn on my legs and win as many points as possible and play aggressively when I had the chance."
The match featured four service breaks in the first five games as third seed Kasatkina got re-acquainted with the Memorial Drive centre court.
She will next face last year's Australian Open and Wimbledon junior runner-up Emerson Jones, a wildcard entry who scored an impressive 6-4, 6-0 win over China's Wang Xinyu.
Croatia's Vekic, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, saw her Australian Open build-up go from bad to worse with a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
The world number 19 was also beaten in two group matches in Perth at the United Cup.
Victory moved Putintseva into a second-round clash against either American fourth seed Danielle Collins or Tunisian wildcard Ons Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist.
"Today I played great, I was focused all the way through," said Putintseva.
"We've played so much and know each other's games well. There are no secrets on the court."
In other matches, 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was eliminated by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets, with her reward a clash against American world number eight Emma Navarro, who had a bye.
The first Grand Slam of the year begins in Melbourne on Sunday.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
More Stories From World
-
Australia's fatal light aircraft crashes claim 27 lives in 20245 minutes ago
-
Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes5 minutes ago
-
China held 671 marathons, road races in 202415 minutes ago
-
International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians to be permanently held in Shanghai15 minutes ago
-
China launches Yangtze River shipping data hub35 minutes ago
-
Beijing Central Axis to open more heritage spaces to public35 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires missile as Blinken warns of Russia cooperation45 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments45 minutes ago
-
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faces final day in role45 minutes ago
-
France's ex-president Sarkozy on trial over alleged Kadhafi pact1 hour ago
-
CAIR calls US' new $8 billion arms sale for Israeli genocide 'racist, sociopathic'1 hour ago
-
Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover1 hour ago