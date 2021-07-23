UrduPoint.com
Kaseya Acquires 'Universal Decryptor Key' To Unlock Systems Hit With Ransomware

Fri 23rd July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Management software provider Kaseya has obtained a "universal decryptor key" allowing it to unlock the systems hit with ransomware earlier in July, the company said in an update on Thursday.

"On 7/21/2021, Kaseya obtained a decryptor for victims of the REvil ransomware attack, and we're working to remediate customers impacted by the incident. We can confirm that Kaseya obtained the tool from a third party and have teams actively helping customers affected by the ransomware to restore their environments, with no reports of any problem or issues associated with the decryptor," Kaseya said on Thursday.

Kaseya pointed out customers who were impacted by the ransomware attack will be contacted by company  representatives and will continue to update the public as more news becomes available.

Kaseya and its clients fell victim to a ransomware attack by cybercriminals earlier this month. The hacking group alleged to be responsible for the attack, REvil, has demanded $70 million in ransom to decrypt the company's locked systems.

The group is alleged to operate on Russian territory, although Washington has not attributed the attack to the Russian government. The Biden administration has said that they will, however, hold the Russian government responsible for cyber attacks that come from within the country's borders.

