Kashmir an issue of social justice, human rights: British MP

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :British Labour Friends of Kashmir chairman and member parliament (MP) Andrew Gwynne expressing his deep concerns over human right abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir has said that Kashmir dispute is an issue of social justice and human rights.

"We need to ensure that international law is applied and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions over the past seven (7) decades are not just understood, they are implemented so that the people of Kashmir must have their fundamental human right to decide them to by whom they are governed and how they are governed and to ensure they can live freely and fairly in a peaceful co-existence", he said in a video message the other day.

Andrew Gwynne said, "The Labour Party has always stood for fairness of the rule of international law and for human rights and those values stood as rigidly today as they did when the Labour Party was formed a 120 years ago and we will always speak up for those people across the globe and home who are oppressed and who are living in fear and that is why the issue of Kashmir for me is an issue of social justice and human rights".

He further said, "That are not asking much as we are enjoying here in the UK and what we expect citizens around the world to also enjoy and that is why I have joined with other Labour Party MPs to request a meeting with the leader of the Labour Party, so that we could discuss with him the issue of human rights in Kashmir so he can understand the very real concerns of Kashmiri diaspora here in the UK about what's going on backing Kashmir and to ensure that Labour Party has a balanced position, doesn't seek to take one side or another but merely seek to ensure that international law is upheld and the peoples human rights of worth something in another country as they are in this country.""I hope that we can get to a position where people of Kashmir and their concerns are understood, appreciatedand acted upon by a future Labour party government", he remarked.