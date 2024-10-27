Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 October, 2024) :

An event to observe Kashmir Black Day was held in the Consulate which was attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities.

The day marks the continued struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General thanked the participants for gathering and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved issue and unfulfilled promises made under relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of IIOJK continue to face hardships for over seven decades”, said the Consul General.



Mr. Hussain said that Pakistan continues to extend moral, diplomatic, and political support to the just cause of Kashmir and urged all, especially youth, to play an active role in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue on all platforms.

“In today’s digital world, our youth must highlight the Kashmir issue on the international stage so that the world remains informed about the continued struggle of the Kashmiri people,” emphasised the Consul General.



Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir Black Day reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Kashmiri cause were read out during the event. A special documentary video shedding light on the ongoing struggle and hardships faced by the people of IIOJK was also shown.



Acknowledging Pakistan’s continued support, representatives from the Kashmiri community spoke on the occasion. They extended gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the struggle for self-determination.