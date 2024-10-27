- Home
- World
- News
- Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris
Kashmir Black Day Observed At Pakistan Consulate In Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity With Kashmiris
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 October, 2024) :
An event to observe Kashmir Black Day was held in the Consulate which was attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities.
The day marks the continued struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Addressing the gathering, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General thanked the participants for gathering and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
He said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved issue and unfulfilled promises made under relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of IIOJK continue to face hardships for over seven decades”, said the Consul General.
Mr. Hussain said that Pakistan continues to extend moral, diplomatic, and political support to the just cause of Kashmir and urged all, especially youth, to play an active role in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue on all platforms.
“In today’s digital world, our youth must highlight the Kashmir issue on the international stage so that the world remains informed about the continued struggle of the Kashmiri people,” emphasised the Consul General.
Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir Black Day reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Kashmiri cause were read out during the event. A special documentary video shedding light on the ongoing struggle and hardships faced by the people of IIOJK was also shown.
Acknowledging Pakistan’s continued support, representatives from the Kashmiri community spoke on the occasion. They extended gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the struggle for self-determination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From World
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing11 minutes ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote41 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes51 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results51 minutes ago
-
Polling for parliamentary elections start in all region of Uzbekistan51 minutes ago
-
Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote1 hour ago
-
Kashmir conflict must be resolved through dialogue: Speakers at Stockholm event1 hour ago
-
Bagnaia wins wet Thai MotoGP to close gap on title rival Martin1 hour ago
-
Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Olympic champion Zheng hails consistency after Pan Pacific Open win2 hours ago
-
Echavarria birdies final hole to win PGA Tour's Zozo Championship2 hours ago
-
China's second-generation factory owners go digital to combat challenges2 hours ago