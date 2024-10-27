Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed At Pakistan Consulate In Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity With Kashmiris

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 October, 2024) :
An event to observe Kashmir Black Day was held in the Consulate which was attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities.

The day marks the continued struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Addressing the gathering, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General thanked the participants for gathering and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved issue and unfulfilled promises made under relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of IIOJK continue to face hardships for over seven decades”, said the Consul General.


Mr. Hussain said that Pakistan continues to extend moral, diplomatic, and political support to the just cause of Kashmir and urged all, especially youth, to play an active role in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue on all platforms.

“In today’s digital world, our youth must highlight the Kashmir issue on the international stage so that the world remains informed about the continued struggle of the Kashmiri people,” emphasised the Consul General.


Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir Black Day reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Kashmiri cause were read out during the event. A special documentary video shedding light on the ongoing struggle and hardships faced by the people of IIOJK was also shown.


Acknowledging Pakistan’s continued support, representatives from the Kashmiri community spoke on the occasion. They extended gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the struggle for self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Moral Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

23 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From World