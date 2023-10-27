Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed At Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan organized an event on Friday to observe the Kashmir Black Day as 76 years ago, on 27 October 1947, India without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, India has continued to blatantly deny the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination as stipulated by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

During the event, the special messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read, underlining Pakistan's continued political, moral and diplomatic commitment and support to the Kashmir cause. Qian Feng, a distinguished Chinese scholar and expert on South Asia, also spoke.

At the event, Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mahmood Choudhary said that Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had endured immense suffering under the Indian illegal Occupation of Jammu & Kashmir over the last seven decades.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and called for an immediate end to the human rights violations in IIOJK. The DHM also called upon the international community to play its rightful role in a peaceful and lasting resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Embassy had also arranged a photo exhibition on this occasion depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/asg

