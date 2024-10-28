Kashmir Black Day Observed At Pakistan Embassy, Beijing
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Embassy, Beijing organized a special event here on Monday to commemorate 27 October as the Kashmir Black Day.
Messages from the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read on the occasion to recall 27 October 1947 as the day when India landed its occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The messages condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people and underscored the need for a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi highlighted the gross human rights violations in IIOJ&K, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances and continued incarceration of Kashmiri leaders.
He rejected the so-called recent elections in IIOJK as farce, as they could not be a substitute to a UN sponsored plebiscite in the occupied territory.
The Ambassador called upon the international community to play its due role for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.
A documentary was also screened at the event, along with a photo exhibition, to highlight the sufferings inflicted upon the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets leadership of China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair12 minutes ago
-
Gerard Depardieu, a fallen icon of French cinema facing trial12 minutes ago
-
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN12 minutes ago
-
‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ got leading position in parliamentary elections 202422 minutes ago
-
The seven states that will decide the US presidency42 minutes ago
-
China strengthens standard Chinese handwriting education51 minutes ago
-
Weather radar data reveals new insights into migration patterns of Australian birds52 minutes ago
-
Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative52 minutes ago
-
Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson52 minutes ago
-
NCVC scatters seeds of pasture plants, wild trees in King Abdulaziz Protected Pasture in Al Hanakiya ..1 hour ago
-
Imam of Prophet's Mosque lectures at Sultan Murat II Mosque in Rožaje1 hour ago
-
China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia1 hour ago