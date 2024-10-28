Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Embassy, Beijing organized a special event here on Monday to commemorate 27 October as the Kashmir Black Day.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read on the occasion to recall 27 October 1947 as the day when India landed its occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The messages condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people and underscored the need for a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi highlighted the gross human rights violations in IIOJ&K, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances and continued incarceration of Kashmiri leaders.

He rejected the so-called recent elections in IIOJK as farce, as they could not be a substitute to a UN sponsored plebiscite in the occupied territory.

The Ambassador called upon the international community to play its due role for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

A documentary was also screened at the event, along with a photo exhibition, to highlight the sufferings inflicted upon the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces.

