Kashmir Dispute Resolution Inevitable For South Asia Peace: Qasim Noon
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, on Friday, calling the resolution of the Kashmir dispute inevitable for peace in South Asia, reaffirmed Pakistan's continuous moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till the resolution of the dispute as per UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.
The Kashmir committee chairman, who held an interactive session with Kashmiri community leaders in Saudi Arabia, provided a comprehensive overview of the Kashmir issue and developments since the May 2025 war between Pakistan and India.
At the event hosted by the Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah, Qasim Noon said that the recent war between Pakistan and India had highlighted the importance of the Kashmir issue to the world.
In his remarks, Consular General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majid highlighted the efforts of the Kashmiri community in the Kingdom for the Kashmir cause.
Chairman of Kashmir Committee Jeddah Masood Ahmad Puri and Chairman Jammu Kashmir Overseas Committee (JKCO) Engineer Muhammad Arif Mughal also addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of Chairman Kashmir Committee towards highlighting the issue of Kashmir at the international level.
The session was attended by senior officers of the Consulate General of Pakistan and a significant number of the Kashmiri community.
Recent Stories
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
More Stories From World
-
Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon12 seconds ago
-
Syria's progress towards political transition offers 'ray of hope' for peace, stability: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for efforts to promote national reconciliation in divided Libya4 hours ago
-
UN says relief being provided to flood-hit Pakistani people, in coordination with national authoriti ..14 hours ago
-
UN chief warns of ‘massive’ death, destruction in Israeli attacks in Gaza City, calls for ceasef ..15 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising demand, employment, growt ..16 hours ago
-
Beijing Solution Expo will be unveiled at the 2025 CIFTIS21 hours ago
-
Corn cobs bring millions of yuan for Inner Mongolia farmers —- Corrected headline —-22 hours ago
-
Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad of special significance: Chinese scholar22 hours ago
-
Corn carbs bring millions of yuan for Inner Mongolia farmers23 hours ago
-
UN chief slams Israel's approval for new settlements in occupied West Bank17 hours ago
-
Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, ‘systematic destruction of Gaza City is already underway’: UN23 hours ago