Kashmir dispute resolution inevitable for South Asia peace: Qasim Noon

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, on Friday, calling the resolution of the Kashmir dispute inevitable for peace in South Asia, reaffirmed Pakistan's continuous moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till the resolution of the dispute as per UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir committee chairman, who held an interactive session with Kashmiri community leaders in Saudi Arabia, provided a comprehensive overview of the Kashmir issue and developments since the May 2025 war between Pakistan and India.

At the event hosted by the Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah, Qasim Noon said that the recent war between Pakistan and India had highlighted the importance of the Kashmir issue to the world.

In his remarks, Consular General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majid highlighted the efforts of the Kashmiri community in the Kingdom for the Kashmir cause.

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Jeddah Masood Ahmad Puri and Chairman Jammu Kashmir Overseas Committee (JKCO) Engineer Muhammad Arif Mughal also addressed the gathering and appreciated the efforts of Chairman Kashmir Committee towards highlighting the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

The session was attended by senior officers of the Consulate General of Pakistan and a significant number of the Kashmiri community.