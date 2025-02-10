Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Monday organized a special event to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Monday organized a special event to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Messages from the President, the Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion.

These messages strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to ensure the long-awaited implementation of its resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

The messages also invited the attention of the international community to India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which had unleashed a series of measures by India to force a demographic change in the occupied territory.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi underscored that resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute was a pre-requisite for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia and called on the international community to play its rightful role for a just, peaceful and lasting solution of this longstanding dispute.

A documentary on IIOJK was also screened at the event, followed by a photo exhibition, to highlight the sufferings and human rights violations faced by the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The visual presentation paid rich tribute to the indomitable courage, resilience and struggle for the right to self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

4 minutes ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

4 minutes ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

4 minutes ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

4 minutes ago
 IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South A ..

IPDS, IICA sign MoU to boost Central Asia-South Asia ties

3 minutes ago
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

7 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

7 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

5 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

10 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World