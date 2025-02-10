Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At Pakistan Embassy, Beijing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing on Monday organized a special event to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The event reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Messages from the President, the Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion.
These messages strongly condemned Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to ensure the long-awaited implementation of its resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.
The messages also invited the attention of the international community to India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which had unleashed a series of measures by India to force a demographic change in the occupied territory.
In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi underscored that resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute was a pre-requisite for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia and called on the international community to play its rightful role for a just, peaceful and lasting solution of this longstanding dispute.
A documentary on IIOJK was also screened at the event, followed by a photo exhibition, to highlight the sufferings and human rights violations faced by the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces.
The visual presentation paid rich tribute to the indomitable courage, resilience and struggle for the right to self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiri people in IIOJK.
