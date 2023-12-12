WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A prominent Kashmiri advocacy group has denounced the Indian Supreme Court's verdict, upholding the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government to strip the occupied Jammu & Kashmir of its special status, saying the rule of law in India has now been buried.

"The verdict, though disappointing, does not come as a surprise," the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum said in a statement.

"Any single or group of individuals expecting a fair judgment from the Indian courts is exhibiting his/her naivety as the rule of law has been buried by the Indian government."

The forum said that the judgement showed that a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was not a part of the Indian agenda.

"Thus," it said, "the onus is on world bodies like United Nations to marshal all their resources to dissuade India from embarking on her nefarious designs." The Supreme Court decision, the forum forum pointed out, contravened UN resolutions that prohibited any unilateral action to change the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

But the statement warned that the move would not dampen the spirit of Kashmiris to attain freedom from Indian occupation.

"The torch of liberty, peace and justice will continue to burn in the hearts of enslaved people of Jammu

& Kashmir."

It said that the voices of freedom will not be subdued, as the Kashmiri nation had made tremendous sacrifices for the sake of freedom and won't give it up until their objective was achieved.

"As a matter of fact,", the forum said "the struggle will be invigorated, and the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir will spare no efforts to lead it to its logical conclusion. It is for the world to decide if they prefer a cataclysmic outcome of this struggle or will they restrain India to ensure peace, tranquility, and justice in Kashmir."

"The world powers must remember what Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, said on August 10, 20219 that 'the position of the United Nations on this region (Kashmir) is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable United Nations Security Council resolutions'." the statement added.

APP/ift