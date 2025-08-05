Kashmiri People's Just Cause To Ultimately Triumph: Chinese Scholar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Terming struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination a just cause, Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at Charhar Institute, Tuesday said that he firmly believed that their just cause will ultimately triumph. The entire international community should firmly support this just cause and speak out with the strongest voice in support of the just rights and interests of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK."
In a statement, he said, "At the sixth anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, we should reaffirm our unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). At the same time, we should strongly protest against the continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces and their bloody atrocities."
He said that the people all over the will never forget that on this day six years ago, that is, August 5, 2019, India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, revoking the special autonomous status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This act has seriously violated the rights of the Kashmiri people and disrupted peace and stability in the region.
Pakistan and the Kashmiri people have designated this day as Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), and the massive protests around the world are a powerful condemnation of India's unilateral illegal actions.
Prof Cheng said that since India took illegal actions, the people in IIOJK have suffered unprecedented hardships. The Indian occupation forces have committed numerous atrocities, including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and illegal imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders, and endless raid operations, with Kashmiri youth being a key target.
The lives of the local people have fallen into chaos, their basic rights have been deprived, and social order has been severely disrupted. IIOJK has become one of the most militarized regions in the world. However, even so, the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom has never stopped. They have been bravely fighting against aggressors for human dignity and freedom.
On this special day, we highly appreciate the great efforts made by Pakistan. Pakistan has always firmly supported the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and has unflinchingly defended justice in the face of India's tough stance and illegal actions. We firmly stand with Pakistan, call on the international community to pay attention to the Kashmir issue. India should immediately stop its illegal acts and armed occupation, respect the will of the Kashmiri people, and work together with the international community for a fair and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, he added.
He believed that a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue is crucial for maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and even globally. Any unilateral change in the status quo should not be tolerated. Let us contribute our efforts together for the future of the Kashmiri people and regional peace, and support Pakistan's stance in fighting for justice.
