Open Menu

Kashmiri Scholars Back S. Africa's Case At ICJ Against Israel's Gaza Genocide, Urge Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Kashmiri scholars back S. Africa's case at ICJ against Israel's Gaza genocide, urge ceasefire

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A group of scholars that includes both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris have issued a statement expressing "complete support" to South Africa's case against Israel, presented Thursday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that

accused the Jewish state of committing “genocidal acts” against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Kashmir Scholars Consultative Action Network (KSCAN), a voluntary group of scholars and researchers, is committed to a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict, a resolution centered on the experiences and aspirations of all the peoples of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its statement, KSCAN called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless bombardment since Oct 7, restoration of access to food and water to everyone in the strip, and end to Israeli state violence and settler violence in the occupied territories.

The total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza now stands at over 23,000, mostly men and children, while at least 57,000 have been injured, according to the Ministry of Health.

Gaza's entire population — more than 2.2 million people — is facing crisis or worse levels of hunger, with the risk of famine increasing every day as Israel's ground offensive and bombardment of the enclave continues.

KSCAN statement also called for an end to Israeli occupation, colonialism, and apartheid; and self-determination of the Palestinian people in Palestine and in exile, and the right to return.

The statement also stressed the need for ending the silencing and criminalizing of students, scholars, and activists engaged in Palestinian advocacy on campuses around the world; and ending Israel’s exceptionalism and impunity.

Finally, KSCAN voiced support for the academic and cultural boycott of Israel as outlined by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel until all the above demands are met.

Related Topics

Injured Resolution Israel Palestine Water Gaza Jammu South Africa Jew All Million Court

Recent Stories

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

2 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

2 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

2 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

2 hours ago
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

2 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

3 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

3 hours ago
 Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Ta ..

Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal

3 hours ago
 PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World