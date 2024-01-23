Open Menu

Kashmiris Won’t Compromise On Right To Self-determination Movement: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Kashmiris won’t compromise on right to self-determination movement: report

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Kashmiris living in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and abroad are offering unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, that the Kashmiris had been resisting India’s illegal occupation of their motherland for the past over seventy-five years.

The report said to continue its illegal and military hold on Jammu and Kashmir, India had martyred over five lakh Kashmiris since 1947.

It maintained that Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in their bid to suppress the ongoing demand of the right to self-determination in IIOJK had martyred over 96 thousand Kashmiris men, women and teenagers, including 7,325 in custody and fake encounters, and subjected at least eight thousand others to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date.

The report said the people especially the youth are giving their hot blood for the sacred cause of Kashmir from Indian subjugation and the Hindutva BJP regime will not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ voice through the use of brute force and military might policies.

It said Kashmiri people are carrying on their struggle despite facing losses of precious lives, honor and property and the Indian policy of repression will only fortify their determination to achieve their cherished goal of freedom. The IIOJK people’s courage has proven that they would not submit to Indian brutal tactics, it added.

The report pointed out that international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for freedom from Indian bondage. It said the brutalities of Indian troops are no match for the valiant Kashmiris and New Delhi will have to surrender to their courage and resolve.

The report maintained that gross human rights violations by Indian forces and their agencies in IIOJK pose a challenge to the world conscience and the international community should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian state terrorism and political injustice which they are facing since 1947.

Related Topics

India World Police Jammu New Delhi Women Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

12 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

13 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

13 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

13 hours ago
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

13 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

13 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

13 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

13 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World