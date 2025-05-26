Kashmiris wont compromise on their UN-pledged right to self-determination. Dr. Fai

A prominent Kashmiri leader told a big gathering of Muslims from around the world that US President Donald Trump's timely intervention had prevented the recent four-day India-Pakistan clash from escalating into a full-scale war between two nuclear-armed nations, as he called for steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A prominent Kashmiri leader told a big gathering of Muslims from around the world that US President Donald Trump's timely intervention had prevented the recent four-day India-Pakistan clash from escalating into a full-scale war between two nuclear-armed nations, as he called for steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

"Such a war would have led to devastating consequences with tens of millions of people suffering from the ramifications of nuclear disaster," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, an advocacy group, said in an address to the 50th Annual Convention of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) in Baltimore, a city in the US state of Maryland.

More than 35,000 people attended the convention who came from across the United States, with delegations from many other countries including Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa.

Speaking on the topic of ‘The Struggle of Kashmir: Justice and Freedom of a Forgotten People,’ Dr. Fai said that international policy making experts have always warned that the Kashmir dispute has the potential of a large-scale conflict and the possibility of nuclear confrontation, noting it had already produced two wars between India and Pakistan, with a third not ruled out unless a resolution is found to the satisfaction of all parties concerned.

He hoped that President Trump's promised mediation aimed at resolving the Kashmir dispute will not only end the bloodshed and suffering in the disputed region, but also have a positive effect on international peace and security by eliminating regional tensions and conflicts.

"It is in everyone’s interest to settle the Kashmir conflict peacefully without further delay,” Fai added.

He spoke of the gross human rights violations as Kashmiris struggle for their freedom that he said was being brutally suppressed.

One prime example is that of Khurram Parvez, Chairperson of Philippines-based ‘Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances,” who documented 550 pages report on 'The Structure of Violence in Kashmir', (TSOV).

Dr Fai said Khurram delivered the hard copies of the report to the offices of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, the ‘UN Secretary-General’, many international NGO’s and among various dignitaries.

He said Khurram Parvez, who was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people of the world by US-based Time Magazine in 2022, was arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) of India on November 21, 2021, under terror law and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defender had tweeted: ‘Khurram Parvez is not a terrorist. He is a Human Rights Defender.’

Another example, he said was that of Mohammad Yasin Malik, one of the most recognizable leaders of Kashmiri political resistance movement who was arrested on August 8, 2024. "The international community must take cognizance of India's irrational behaviour as it is closing avenues of peace in the region."

“The situation in Kashmir is a living proof that the people of Kashmir will not compromise, far less abandon, their UN-promised right for self-determination, which is their birthright and for which they have paid a price unparalleled in the history of South Asia,” Dr. Fai concluded.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Shoaib Irshad, General Secretary of the Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA), Sardar Zeeshan Khan, a young human rights activist, and a delegation of Kashmiri Americans from Boston, including, Choudhary Irfan Ul Hassan, Choudhary Ejaz Ul Hassan, Choudhary Imran Ul Hassan, Hamza Irfan Choudhary traveled from long distances to attend the session.

