Kaspersky Lab Says Number of Cyberattacks Up 80% in Q1 2020 Year-on-Year Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of so-called distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) has grown by 80 percent in the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year as hackers appear to be taking advantage of the growing reliance of people on e-resources during global coronavirus-related lockdowns, Moscow-based IT security company Kaspersky Lab said in a press release.

"The Kaspersky Q1 2020 DDoS attacks report has revealed the overall number of attacks grew during the first three months of the year," the company said on Thursday, adding that "during this period, Kaspersky DDoS Protection detected and blocked double the amount of attacks than in Q4 2019, and 80% more in comparison with Q1 2019. The average duration of attacks also grew: in Q1 2020, a DDoS attack lasted 25% longer than in Q1 2019.

"

A particular spike was detected in the number of cyberattacks on educational resources and official websites of cities ” their number during the year's first quarter tripled compared to the same period in 2019, and the share of such attacks amounted to 19 percent of the total number of incidents in Q1 2020, Kaspersky said.

The intensification of malicious cyberactivity could be due to the fact that "DDoS actors are taking advantage of the current situation when people are locked down in their homes and are heavily reliant on digital resources," the company said.

For example, US Department of Health and Human Services, a group of hospitals in Paris, and servers of an online game were all listed as targets of DDoS attacks in February and March.