Kaspersky Lab Shares Details of Large Hacking Group That Attacked 27 Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian-based cybersecurity giant, Kaspersky Lab, reported that it has identified a group of hackers who carried out cyberespionage against employees of government and military organizations in 27 countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Russian-based cybersecurity giant, Kaspersky Lab, reported that it has identified a group of hackers who carried out cyberespionage against employees of government and military organizations in 27 countries.

According to the company's experts, from June 2019 to June 2020, the Transparent Tribe attacked more than a thousand targets in 27 countries, mainly in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran and Germany. The group used the Crimson remote-access Trojan (RAT), which infiltrates computers disguised as legitimate software to conduct espionage campaigns.

"Last January, we started investigating an ongoing campaign launched by Transparent Tribe to distribute the Crimson malware. The attacks started with malicious microsoft Office documents, which were sent to victims using spear-phishing emails," the company wrote in a blog post.

Experts point out that Transparent Tribe, also known as PROJECTM and MYTHIC LEOPARD, has been running large-scale cyberespionage attacks since 2013, and Kaspersky has been monitoring its activities since 2016.

Reports indicate that while the group's tactics and techniques have remained unchanged for many years, the attackers are constantly improving their main tool � the Crimson Trojan.

"Transparent Tribe continues to show high activity against multiple targets. In the last twelve months, we observed a broad campaign against military and diplomatic targets, using extensive infrastructure to support their operations and continuous improvements in their arsenal," the blog post, penned by Head of Global Research and Analysis Team at Kaspersky Giampaolo Dedola., concluded.

The lab explained that the group's main targets have been the Indian military and diplomatic services, but that it had noticeably shifted toward targeting official Afghan institutions in recent months.

No details as to the origin, motivation or backing of the group were given.