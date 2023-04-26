Kaspersky Lab Thwarts 200Mln Attempts to Use Others' Devices for Mining in 2022

UrduPoint.com

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday its solutions prevented over 200 million attempts of devices being hacked to be used for cryptocurrency mining in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday its solutions prevented over 200 million attempts of devices being hacked to be used for cryptocurrency mining in 2022.

"In 2022, the solutions of Kaspersky Lab prevented more than 200 million attempts to use other people's devices for cryptocurrency mining, thus also preventing up to 3,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, approximately the amount emitted by 652 cars per year," the statement said.

In order to calculate the potential amount of energy spared due to blocking harmful cryptominers, the company developed a special method, whose calculations also show that from 700 to 3,000 tonnes of such emissions can be averted.

"The more energy is used for mining, the more carbon dioxide and other harmful substances are released into the atmosphere. By saving people from this cyberthreat we not only increase the quality of their digital life but also help protect the environment, especially in densely populated areas," the manager of the company's sustainability projects, Maria Losyukova, said.

Mining is the process of retrieving new cryptocoins, which requires powerful computers consuming significantly more energy than usual.

