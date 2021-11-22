Chile's far right politician Jose Antonio Kast is coming ahead in the presidential election with nearly 30 percent of the votes, the country's Electoral Service said after about 20 percent of the ballots had been processed

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021)

Kast has 29.31 percent, according to results released after the processing of 19.97 percent of the votes on Sunday.

Meanwhile, his main opponent, leftist congressman Gabriel Boric, has 23.47 percent, the Electoral Service of Chile said.