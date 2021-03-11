UrduPoint.com
Kastro Reviews Preparations For Punjab Culture Day

Thu 11th March 2021

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro presided over a meeting regarding preparations for Punjab Culture Day at Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro presided over a meeting regarding preparations for Punjab Culture Day at Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, Commissioner Lahore, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar and heads of other cultural institutions.

The meeting finalized the celebrations to be held across the province on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro praised the efforts of Information and Culture department Punjab for carrying out a Punjab Culture Day plan on a short notice.

He said that the celebrations taking place on this day would introduce a trend which would be followed in the coming years.

Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar informed the meeting that the main function would be held at Alhamra on Culture Day, adding that a cultural village, stalls of Punjabi foods, cultural arts and crafts would be set up at Alhamra. He said that Punjabi artists would perform Punjabi folk songs and dance in this event.

PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf said that a song would also be released in connection with Punjab Culture Day.

The Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated on March 14 across the province.

