Kataib Hezbollah Group Says Will Not Storm US Embassy During Soleimani Protests In Baghdad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kataib Hezbollah Group Says Will Not Storm US Embassy During Soleimani Protests in Baghdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group will refrain from storming the US embassy in Baghdad amid the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Abu Hussein Hamidawi, the group's secretary general, said Sunday.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

"We will not enter the embassy of evil (US embassy), and we will not overthrow this government, as there is still time," Hamidawi said in a statement as quoted by the Shafaq news agency.

According to the agency, Iraqi authorities have increased security measures in the face of one-year anniversary demonstrations that will take place in Baghdad.

The situation in the middle East grew tenser in late 2019 when the United States accused Kataib Hezbollah of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad. The US went on to target Soleimani, who was accused of controlling Shiite militias in the country.

