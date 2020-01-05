UrduPoint.com
Kataib Hezbollah Warns May Attack Iraq's Military Bases Used By US Forces Starting Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Kataib Hezbollah Warns May Attack Iraq's Military Bases Used by US Forces Starting Sunday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Kataib Hezbollah, Iraqi Shia militias within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, threatens to launch attacks on military bases used by the US forces in Iraq starting Sunday evening, according to a statement by the group's command.

"The employees of the Iraqi security forces should stay at least 1 kilometer [3,280 feet] away from the military bases of the US enemy starting Sunday evening," the statement read.

On Saturday, the Iraqi capital already witnessed several rocket attacks, including in the residential area of Al-Jadriya and the Balad military base that houses US forces some 50 miles north of Baghdad.

The escalation comes after a US drone strike killed on Friday Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

