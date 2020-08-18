UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kati Military Base Mutiny Sparked By Malian Soldiers' Financial Demands - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Kati Military Base Mutiny Sparked by Malian Soldiers' Financial Demands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Malian servicemen's financial demands have allegedly become the reason for the Tuesday mutiny at the Kati military base, the Malijet news portal reported.

Earlier in the day, some European embassies urged their citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

According to the media outlet, rebels have looted ammunition depots to express their discontent with the command and demand additional payments.

The gunfire is still reportedly heard at the military base.

In the meantime, according to the Maliweb portal, the riot was staged by a group of high-ranking military officials, including Colonels Diaw and Camara, as well as General Cheick Fantamadi Dembele.

At the same time, according to the LSI Africa media outlet, the mutiny was organized by four military officials, with Colonel Mama Sekou Lelenta involved.

Various Malian media outlets reported earlier in the day that the rebels had kidnapped Moussa Timbine, the president of the country's parliament, as well as the economy and finance minister, Abdoulaye Daffeallegedly, and had allegedly detained Malian Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the June 5 protest movement has been pressing incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down after his 7-year reign.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Parliament Mali Kati Bamako Same June Media

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

14 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

59 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

1 hour ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.