Kauli Vaast: Born To Surf, Now Olympic Champion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Kauli Vaast: Born to surf, now Olympic champion

Papeete, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) At the age of 10, surf-mad Kauli Vaast moved house to be closer to the waves of Teahupo'o. Twelve years later, he rode his home tubes to Olympic gold.

A fierce competitor and blessed with natural talent, Vaast seemed born to tame the waves -- his name means "the one who goes in the ocean" in Hawaiian.

"Teahupo'o is his garden," said Pascal Luciani, former president of the Tahiti Surfing Federation.

Vaast, 22, seemed destined for surfing glory from a young age.

He first stood on a surfboard aged four with his father and won his first junior title in Tahiti at the age of eight.

"From that day on I knew that I wanted to surf all the time and to this day I haven't stopped," he said.

After growing up in Mahina, in the north of Tahiti, he moved with his parents to the village of Teahupo'o to face some of the world's most dangerous waves.

"Kauli is not scared of the wave but many others fear Teahupo'o," said Vaast's Olympic coach Hira Teriinatoofa.

