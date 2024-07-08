Open Menu

KAUST Invests In AI Research In The Kingdom In Collaboration With Google

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KAUST invests in AI research in the Kingdom in collaboration with Google

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) launched its investment project in supporting AI research in the Kingdom in collaboration with Google by providing research grants worth $ 100,000 to AI researchers from the University's Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Science and Engineering Department, to promote research in the field of machine learning, especially in the use of generative and large language models (LLMs).

The launch of these grants coincides with KAUST's announcement of its new Center of Excellence in Generative AI, which accelerates excellence in generative AI research and development in the Kingdom by innovating general-purpose generative AI models.

It is noteworthy that KAUST ranks 17th globally in the Computer Science Rankings (CSRankings), which measure the outputs of computer departments in the most prestigious scientific publications between 2014 and 2024 in the fields of AI, machine learning, and optical computing.

