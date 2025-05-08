KAUST Researchers Join OceanQuest Inaugural Expedition Around Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) joined the Saudi non-profit foundation OceanQuest on its first marine expedition around Africa aboard the advanced research vessel RV OceanXplorer.
The expedition represents a major milestone in marine and ocean exploration, underscoring Saudi Arabia's dedication to advancing national scientific expertise and enhancing global research cooperation — key goals under Saudi Vision 2030.
The mission began in Moroni, Comoros, with the team sailing south through the Indian Ocean to Cape Town, South Africa. Its focus was on assessing biodiversity across several seamounts.
A second phase, designed for early-career oceanographers, proceeded north to Walvis Bay in Namibia before concluding scientific operations in Mindelo, Cabo Verde.
The KAUST research team, comprising two PhD candidates from the Marine Microbiome Lab and one from Earth Science and Engineering, conducted crucial research in biodiversity assessment, seamount studies, and chemical analyses. The experience provided the students with significant hands-on experience.
The team researched seamount formation in the Indian Ocean, seeking insights into similar geological phenomena in Saudi waters.
The work involved ocean depth mapping and sample collection, providing the researchers with practical field experience applicable to research within the Kingdom.
