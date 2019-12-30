UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex Did Not Cause Bek Air Plane Crash

Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Kazakhstan's Kazaeronavigatsia, the national air navigation services provider, said on Monday that Bek Air airline's supposition that the recent crash of its Fokker 100 plane was caused by wingtip vortex of another aircraft were baseless

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Kazakhstan's Kazaeronavigatsia, the national air navigation services provider, said on Monday that Bek Air airline's supposition that the recent crash of its Fokker 100 plane was caused by wingtip vortex of another aircraft were baseless.

Earlier on Monday, Bek Air said the crash could have been caused by the wingtip vortex of the Airbus that took off just a minute earlier.

"Kazaeronavigatsia was not planning on commenting on the possible causes of the plane crash, but due to Bek Air's recent statement, which does not reflect the reality of the situation, we must note that .

.. according to materials presented by objective control, the time interval between takeoffs of the two aircraft was two missues. Therefor, there were no violations of time intervals during take-off of these aircraft," the agency said.

The Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people aboard, crashed on December 27 soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-story building. Twelve people were killed in the crash.

