Kazakh Airports Operating as Usual Amid Protests - Source

January 05, 2022

Airports in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan and the city of Almaty are operating as usual despite ongoing unrest over a surge in fuel prices, a source in national aviation told Sputnik

"Astana (previous name of the Kazakh capital) and Almaty airports are operating normally," the source said.

The protests erupted in the first days of 2022 in Kazakhstan's cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen, in the southwest Mangystau region, as well as the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, over a twofold rise in gas prices in the country.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, as well as the Mangystau Region, including a curfew, restrictions on movement and other measures.

