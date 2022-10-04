UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Ambassador Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry Over Ukrainian Ambassador In Astana

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kosherbaev was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the situation with the Ukrainian ambassador to Astana, Petro Vrublevsky, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Earlier, a video was published on social networks in which Vrublevsky stated that the Ukrainian regime was trying to kill as many Russians as possible. As the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan later reported, Vrublevsky was summoned to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, he was protested in connection with his statements. On September 8, media reported that the ambassador had left Kazakhstan at the request of the authorities.

Moscow is outraged by the development of the situation around the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, who scandalously "departed" to Kiev on September 8, Zakharova noted, saying that despite Astana's assurances that Vrublevsky would irrevocably leave Kazakhstan in the shortest possible time and "never return" to Astana, the promises were not kept.

"This person reappeared in the capital of Kazakhstan, and clearly not in order to 'ust pack his things and take his family.' Openly, he attends diplomatic receptions as head of the diplomatic mission. In view of the above circumstances, on October 4, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kosherbaev was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and was told that such a situation was categorically unacceptable," Zakharova said.

In this regard, she noted, Moscow expects that the Kazakh side, following not only the spirit of allied relations with Russia, but also the letter of its own legislation, Article 147 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which provides for up to 7 years in prison for inciting ethnic hatred, will not follow Kiev's lead and "take measures for the speedy final expulsion of this notorious nationalist."

