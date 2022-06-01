Kazakh Ambassador to Moscow Says Kazakhstan Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Kazakhstan is hoping for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and is ready to host the negotiations, Kazakh Ambassador to Moscow Yermek Kosherbaev said on Wednesday.

"We welcome any steps toward the beginning of the negotiation process," Kosherbaev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He noted that Kazakhstan is urging the warring sides to cease hostilities and is calling on the international community to support the peace process.

"I wish that these solutions could be found so that the negotiation process be resumed as soon as possible," the ambassador said.

He added that Kazakhstan was ready to provide any assistance and host the negotiations.

"Like a number of other countries, we expressed our willingness to act as the appropriate negotiating platform should the parties be interested," Kosherbaev said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian forces. Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and both exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation confirmed readiness to engage in active discussions on the exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine.