Kazakh Aviation Authority Says Found Many Safety Violations In Bek Air's Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

Kazakh Aviation Authority Says Found Many Safety Violations in Bek Air's Operations

An inspection into the operations of Bek Air airlines, following the crash of its plane near the Kazakh city of Almaty, revealed a number of violations, the Kazakhstan Aviation Administration's (AAK) press service said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) An inspection into the operations of Bek Air airlines, following the crash of its plane near the Kazakh city of Almaty, revealed a number of violations, the Kazakhstan Aviation Administration's (AAK) press service said on Monday.

The Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed on December 27, 2019 soon after takeoff.

It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-story building. Twelve people were killed and 69 others were injured in the crash. The KAA launched an investigation into the incident.

"After the flight crash of Bek Air on December 27, 2019, the AAK suspended the operator's certificate and certificates of airworthiness .... and a thorough investigation into the airline operator's certificate was initiated, following which, a number of violations were identified," the AAK said in a statement.

