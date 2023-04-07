Kazakh, Azerbaijani Presidents to Meet in Astana on Monday - Office

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliev during the latter's official visit to Astana on April 10, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Friday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliev during the latter's official visit to Astana on April 10, the press service of the Kazakh president said on Friday.

"On April 10, 2023, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an official visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan will take place," the statement said.

Tokayev and Aliyev will hold two meetings in "narrow and extended" formats and focus on issues pertaining to the development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, the statement added.

In August 2022, the Kazakh leader paid a visit to Azerbaijan. It was his first official visit to the republic since he took office.

In October 2022, the two presidents met on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana.