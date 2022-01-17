UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Banker Says Did Not Initiate Unrest In Kazakhstan, But Called For Its Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Kazakh Banker Says Did Not Initiate Unrest in Kazakhstan, But Called For Its Expansion

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, residing in France, told Sputnik on Monday that he had nothing to do with the initiation of the protests in Kazakhstan on January 2, but called for expanding the demonstrations on January 3 and January 4, when the Kazakh authorities had already fulfilled the demands of the protesters and reduced the prices for liquefied gas.

Ablyazov, a former banker and government minister, was sentenced in absentia in Kazakhstan for murder and embezzlement. He is the leader of the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan political party, which is banned in Kazakhstan as an extremist movement.

"We organized protests every three weeks, for your information: on December 16, November 20, October 23. Different matter is that this very protest, on January 2, when people came out demanding to reduce the prices of liquefied gas, we have nothing to do with it," Ablyazov said.

The banker also said that he went live on January 3, urging people in Kazakhstan for support. On January 4, seeing that the protest was gaining strength, Ablyazov published the plan of actions (including the capture of administrative buildings).

Ablyazov believes the provocations that caused the shooting and looting at the protests were allegedly arranged by the Kazakh authorities with the assistance of instigators. According to Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry, the violence was caused by an attack carried out by militants who staged a shooting and attacked the weapons arsenals of law enforcement agencies.

The banker also claims that there were no foreign military at the protests, while Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that foreign militants, including from Afghanistan and the middle East, took part in the unrest.

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier in January, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Afghanistan Militants Protest Police Interior Ministry France Kazakhstan Middle East January October November December Gas From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.