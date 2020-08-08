UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Bicyclist Suspends Pan-American Trip Due To Pandemic, Borders Closure

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Kazakh Bicyclist Suspends Pan-American Trip Due to Pandemic, Borders Closure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Famous Kazakh bicyclist and voyager Talgat Zhumabekov told Sputnik that he decided to temporarily suspend his Trans-American trip due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related borders closure.

"I decided to wait some time in the US and renew the trip when the situation improves," Zhumabekov.

Prominent voyager dedicated his trip from the northern to the southern point of the continent to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory over the Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Last year, he started from state of Alaska, crossed Canada, US East Coast, central regions and currently reached state of California.

"I live with a Kazakh family in Los Angeles, who rent me a room," he said.

Zhumabekov expressed fear about current epidemic situation in Latin America and noted that he does not want to be entrapped there in case of borders closure.

"There is only one way back to Kazakhstan in such situation, so I will be unable to complete my trip," he said. "I want to wait a little bit while situation improving and visit as much countries as possible."

The bicyclist said he hopes to visit more than 20 countries, including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and will cover a distance of some 30,000 kilometers.

