UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Capital May Host Syria Negotiations In Summer - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kazakh Capital May Host Syria Negotiations in Summer - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) SULTAN, April 27 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan may host negotiations on Syria in the summer if the epidemiological situation allows, but talks in May are out of question, a spokesman for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There will certainly be no meeting in May. It is expected to be held in the summer bur everything will depend on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country," the spokesman said.

In February, Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said that the next round of Astana-format talks on Syria could be held in Nur-Sultan in May or June.

Related Topics

Syria Russia February April May June

Recent Stories

Realme Takes Over Social Media with its Enthrallin ..

12 minutes ago

Co-Founder Careem, Mudassir Sheikha Donates USD 2 ..

30 minutes ago

PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after co ..

30 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE leads global fight against epidem ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.