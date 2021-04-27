Kazakh Capital May Host Syria Negotiations in Summer - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) SULTAN, April 27 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan may host negotiations on Syria in the summer if the epidemiological situation allows, but talks in May are out of question, a spokesman for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There will certainly be no meeting in May. It is expected to be held in the summer bur everything will depend on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country," the spokesman said.

In February, Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said that the next round of Astana-format talks on Syria could be held in Nur-Sultan in May or June.