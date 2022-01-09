UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Capital Under Full Control, Traffic Resumes On Federal Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 10:40 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, was "under full control" of national security forces early on Sunday, the military police said, denying media reports about an incoming incursion by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).

"Fake news: 2,000 Taliban fighters are coming to Nur-Sultan.

This information is not true. Do not fall to provocations and panic-mongering," the police said.

A days-long security operation across the former Soviet republic to quell unrest over high fuel price has put the Kazakh government back into control over most of the country. The Kazakh Industry Ministry said traffic on Federal roads had been restored and snow was being cleared as usual.

