Kazakh COVID-19 Vaccine Proves To Be No Less Safe Than Foreign Counterparts - Researcher

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 25 (Sputnik) - The safety of QazCovid-in, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Kazakhstan, is not inferior to its foreign counterparts in terms of safety, Berik Khairullin, a senior researcher at the country's Research Institute for Biological Safety Problem, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this month, the presidential press service said that mass vaccination of Kazakh residents will start in March. High-risk groups, including doctors, teachers and law enforcement agents, will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Meanwhile, phase 3 clinical trials of QazCovid-in are expected to last until the end of April. The country is currently building a biopharmaceutical plant for the production of vaccines, which is set to open in March. The production capacity will be 60 million doses per year.

"We have conducted the first and second phases [of clinical trials]. There were 44 volunteers aged 18-50 in phase 1. In phase 2, there were 200 volunteers, aged 18 and over.

The oldest [volunteer] was 70 years old. The vaccine showed that it was completely safe when injected in two doses. [The vaccine is] safe, immunogenic, and ensures the formation of humoral and cellular immunity. That means it meets all global trends in the development of new vaccines against the coronavirus," Khairullin said.

The researcher added that a few volunteers had developed post-injection redness at the spot where vaccine was injected.

"Some [volunteers] had a high fever for up to three days, but that was a very small percentage. In terms of safety, we are not inferior to well-known foreign analogs, like the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, [UK's] AstraZeneca, or [US] Moderna vaccine," Khairullin, who received the Kazakh vaccine twice, noted, adding that he was feeling great.

The final phase 3 clinical trials of the QazCovid-in vaccine will be conducted in the cities of Almaty and Taraz among volunteers aged 18 years and older. They will be paid 160,000 tenges ($380), according to the researcher.

