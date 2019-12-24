UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Cyclist Crosses Americas To Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of Victory Over Nazi Germany

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:10 AM

Kazakh Cyclist Crosses Americas to Celebrate 75th Anniversary of Victory Over Nazi Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Kazakh show producer and traveler Talgat Zhumabekov told Sputnik that he has dedicated his biking voyage across the Americas to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic war of 1941-1945.

The Kazakh cyclist explained that he began his cycling trip in Alaska and then crossed Canada and the northern territory of the United States before reaching Washington, DC.

"I am dedicating this trip to the upcoming 75th anniversary of our victory in the Great Patriotic war, which we will be celebrating on May 9, 2020," Zhumabekov said.

During his trip, Zhumabekov said he laid flowers at all monuments of American and Soviet soldiers from World War II and paid tribute to pilots who transported military aircraft to the Soviet Union at the Fairbanks, Alaska memorial.

In addition, he said that he also visited American Merchant Marines Memorial while passing through New York.

Zhumabekov pointed out that his overall goal is to travel from the northern point of North America to the southern edge of the South America. He said he plans to visit 23 countries during his current trip, including Cuba, Jamaica and Dominican Republic and will cover a distance of 30,000 kilometers.

"It is interesting to see the world and find new friends," Zhumabekov said, adding that he is very willing to learn the different traditions of various peoples along the way.

Zhumabekov noted that he has already visited numerous countries during previous trips and he usually does not experience problems while crossing borders.

Related Topics

World Washington Canada Cycling Visit Germany Fairbanks New York Dominican Republic Jamaica United States Cuba May 2020 World War All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

3 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

3 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.