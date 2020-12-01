Kazakh Defense Minister Proposes Modernizing CSTO Drills in View of Current Threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) - Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev on Tuesday suggested that the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) military exercises be modernized to confront today's challenges and threats.

"We believe it is necessary to include the lessons learned from modern armed conflicts in the scenario of [CSTO] drills. We must demonstrate our readiness to collectively repel threats and work out new methods of warfare," Yermekbayev said at a meeting of the defense ministers of the CSTO member states.

According to the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service, the meeting's participants exchanged views on the challenges and threats to military security, as well as agreed on the key areas of the CSTO activities in the military sphere.

The ministers also discussed peacekeeping activities, personnel training, research work, as well as joint combat training activities with the collective forces of the CSTO.

A plan for the development of military cooperation between the member states for 2021-2025 has also been drafted.

The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.