Kazakh Defense Minister Ready to Step Down Following Ammunition Depot Blasts - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev is ready to offer resignation following the ammunition depot blasts in the southern Jambyl region, which resulted in dozens of injuries, the defense ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"We confirm that he is ready to step down," the ministry said.

Yermekbayev currently focuses on eliminating the consequences of the incident. The Kazakh government will make the final decision on his resignation, the defense ministry added.