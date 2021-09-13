Kazakh Defense Minister, US CENTCOM Chief Discussed Afghanistan - Kazakh Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Kazakh Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Murat Bektanov and US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie met in Nur-Sultan to discuss developments in Afghanistan and bilateral military cooperation, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides touched upon regional security and the situation in Afghanistan, as well as military cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, including in peacekeeping activities," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.