UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Defense Ministry Denies Allegations Of Sending Military Equipment To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Kazakhstan did not send any military equipment to Ukraine, and all such allegations are not true, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Kazakhstan did not send any military equipment to Ukraine, and all such allegations are not true, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The information spread on social media about the alleged supply of Kazakh military equipment to Ukraine does not correspond to reality.

The video is archived, because armored vehicles were sent for scheduled repairs and currently military equipment is in storage. In addition, it should be noted that since August 27, 2022, export of weapons and military equipment has been banned," the ministry said on Telegram.

