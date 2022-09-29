Kazakh Defense Ministry Refutes Social Media Reports on Alleged Arms Delivery to Russia

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The Kazakh Defense Ministry on Thursday dismissed the information posted on social media on an alleged arms delivery from Astana to Moscow, saying that Kazakhstan is currently conducting military exercises as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) annual drills.

A video showed a convoy of military vehicles with a caption that alleged the delivery took place as part of an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The statement does not correspond to the facts. This is not a delivery of weapons to Russia," the ministry's press service was quoted as saying by stopfake.

kz, a Kazakh online portal designed to fight disinformation.

The CSTO is holding Interaction-2022, Search-2022 and Echelon-2022 military exercises in the Kazakh regions of Jambyl and Almaty from September 26 to October 8.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance consisting of six countries ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The CSTO member states conduct annual military command exercises with a focus on improving the efficiency of the organization's collective security and developing strategic defense partnership.