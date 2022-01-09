Kazakh Defense Ministry Says 2 Servicemen Killed, 163 Injured During State of Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Two servicemen were killed and 163 were injured during the state of emergency in Kazakhstan, the country's defense ministry said on Sunday.

"In total, as of January 9, 2022, during operations to enforce the state of emergency, two servicemen of the armed forces of Kazakhstan were killed, 163 people were wounded," the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.

According to the ministry, extremists attempted to attack military facilities in a number of regions. However, the militants did not manage to break through.