UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Defense Ministry Says Received No Requests To Accept Afghans Who Cooperated With US

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Kazakh Defense Ministry Says Received No Requests to Accept Afghans Who Cooperated With US

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Ministry of Defense told Sputnik on Thursday that it had not received any requests from Washington and Kabul to accommodate Afghan nationals who cooperated with the US forces.

Bloomberg reported earlier in July that US President Joe Biden's administrations asked Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to temporarily accommodate some 9,000 Afghans who helped US forces as Washington is gradually withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan.

"Neither the US side nor the Afghan side addressed the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan with such a request, in this regard, we do not have such information. In addition, the resolution of this issue is not within the competence of the defense ministry of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs refrained from commenting on the issue to Sputnik.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Washington Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan July From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

1 hour ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.