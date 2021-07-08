Kazakh Defense Ministry Says Received No Requests to Accept Afghans Who Cooperated With US

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Ministry of Defense told Sputnik on Thursday that it had not received any requests from Washington and Kabul to accommodate Afghan nationals who cooperated with the US forces.

Bloomberg reported earlier in July that US President Joe Biden's administrations asked Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to temporarily accommodate some 9,000 Afghans who helped US forces as Washington is gradually withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan.

"Neither the US side nor the Afghan side addressed the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan with such a request, in this regard, we do not have such information. In addition, the resolution of this issue is not within the competence of the defense ministry of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs refrained from commenting on the issue to Sputnik.