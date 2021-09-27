The Kazakh ambassador's recent meeting with a representative of Afghanistan's new government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Kazakh ambassador's recent meeting with a representative of Afghanistan's new government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), focused on humanitarian assistance and does not mean Nur Sultan's recognition of the Taliban authorities, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, told Sputnik on Monday.

Ambassador Alimkhan Esengeldiev met with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who thanked Kazakhstan for its willingness to support to the Afghans during the difficult transition period.

"At the meeting, issues related to of transferring humanitarian aid from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Afghan people were discussed, as well as trade, nothing more. Recognition is not under consideration yet. We are ready to establish business contacts with the new authorities. This is important for resolving humanitarian issues that the country faces," Smadiyarov said.