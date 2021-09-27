UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Diplomat's Meeting With Muttaqi Does Not Mean Taliban Gov't Recognition- Nur-Sultan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:05 PM

Kazakh Diplomat's Meeting With Muttaqi Does Not Mean Taliban Gov't Recognition- Nur-Sultan

The Kazakh ambassador's recent meeting with a representative of Afghanistan's new government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Kazakh ambassador's recent meeting with a representative of Afghanistan's new government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), focused on humanitarian assistance and does not mean Nur Sultan's recognition of the Taliban authorities, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov, told Sputnik on Monday.

Ambassador Alimkhan Esengeldiev met with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who thanked Kazakhstan for its willingness to support to the Afghans during the difficult transition period.

"At the meeting, issues related to of transferring humanitarian aid from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Afghan people were discussed, as well as trade, nothing more. Recognition is not under consideration yet. We are ready to establish business contacts with the new authorities. This is important for resolving humanitarian issues that the country faces," Smadiyarov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Business Russia Kazakhstan From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 CTD arrests two Daesh militants

CTD arrests two Daesh militants

7 minutes ago
 KCR PM's gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

KCR PM's gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

7 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz ..

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor - Poll

10 minutes ago
 A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Fo ..

Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed by Social Democrats, FDP, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.