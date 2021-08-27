(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The death toll from a series of explosions at an ammunition warehouse in Kazakhstan's southern Jambyl region reached 12 on Friday, the country's Emergencies Ministry said.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons was launched.

Residents of nearby settlements were evacuated. Earlier in the day, the death toll stood at nine.

"At the site of the blast in the Jambyl region, the bodies of three more employees who died during the elimination of the consequences of the explosions were found. The identity of the employees is being established," the ministry said.

Thus, according to the ministry, as of Friday to date, 12 people have died and 98 have been injured in the blasts.