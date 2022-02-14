Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to Solve Anticipated Electricity Shortage

The construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan is the most promising solution in the face of a predicted shortage of electricity, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan is the most promising solution in the face of a predicted shortage of electricity, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Monday.

"Given the upcoming shortage of electricity, the need to reduce dependence on coal generation... the depreciation of production facilities and the huge potential for the development of nuclear energy in the country, in our opinion, the construction of a nuclear power plant seems to be the most promising solution," Akchulakov said at a press conference.

The minister emphasized that Kazakhstan has all the conditions for the development of nuclear energy, in particular, the republic ranks first in the world in terms of natural uranium production, has its own nuclear fuel components production facilities as well as access to uranium isotope enrichment services.

Akchulakov also said that 24,000 people work in the nuclear industry and science in Kazakhstan adding that last week Moscow and Nur-Sultan signed a memorandum on training personnel for this industry in leading Russian universities.

In September, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the country needs a nuclear power plant and that the issue should be analyzed in detail. The president instructed the government and the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund to study the possibility of developing nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.

In 2021, energy-rich Kazakhstan saw an 8% spike in electricity consumption due to the proliferation of cryptocurrency mining, prompting Kazakh authorities to buy electricity from Russia.