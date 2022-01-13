Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment

"As of January 13, enterprises that decided to withdraw from the register of affected businesses addressed the NCE and already began restoration, thereby reducing the preliminary damage estimate from 103.7 billion to 93.7 billion tenge," Atameken said in a statement.

A total of 1,731 individuals and legal entities running 2,023 businesses were hit by public unrest in 10 Kazakh regions, Atameken added. Retail, restaurants, the financial sector, logistics, and media suffered the most damage.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reported that over 50 administrative buildings and 1,300 business facilities were damaged during the protests, which erupted in the Central Asian country in the early days of 2022.

As the mass protests turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization with request to assist the country in restoring order. Thereafter, the collective troops of the organization arrived in Kazakhstan, and on Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent.�