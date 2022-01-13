UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down To $215Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Kazakh Entrepreneurs Revise Riot Damage Assessment Down to $215Mln

Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) Atameken on Thursday estimated the damage incurred by businesses in the recent unrest at 93.7 billion tenge (over $215 million), which is 10% lower than the most recent assessment.

"As of January 13, enterprises that decided to withdraw from the register of affected businesses addressed the NCE and already began restoration, thereby reducing the preliminary damage estimate from 103.7 billion to 93.7 billion tenge," Atameken said in a statement.

A total of 1,731 individuals and legal entities running 2,023 businesses were hit by public unrest in 10 Kazakh regions, Atameken added. Retail, restaurants, the financial sector, logistics, and media suffered the most damage.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reported that over 50 administrative buildings and 1,300 business facilities were damaged during the protests, which erupted in the Central Asian country in the early days of 2022.

As the mass protests turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization with request to assist the country in restoring order. Thereafter, the collective troops of the organization arrived in Kazakhstan, and on Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent.�

Related Topics

Police Business Kazakhstan Chamber January Media From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

53 seconds ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

54 seconds ago
 Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among y ..

Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

56 seconds ago
 PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

57 seconds ago
 ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

59 seconds ago
 10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB ..

10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.