Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discusses Cooperation, Future Meetings In Call With Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discusses Cooperation, Future Meetings in Call With Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan;s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and the schedule of upcoming meetings, Nazarbayev's press service said in a statement on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan;s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and the schedule of upcoming meetings, Nazarbayev's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings ... They noted with satisfaction the progressive development of multifaceted Kazakh-Russian political, trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

The parties also emphasized the importance of further advancing the dialogue in the humanitarian sphere, in the framework of which Kazakhstan's Culture Days in Russia would be held in September this year.

Kazakhstan held an early presidential election after Nazarbayev announced his resignation in March. He had been in power since 1991. In 2010, the parliament bestowed upon him the honorary title of leader of the nation. After stepping down, Nazarbayev said he would retain his position as head of the country's Security Council and leader of the ruling Nur Otan party, and remain a member of the Constitutional Council.

