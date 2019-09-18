UrduPoint.com
Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Tleuberdi Appointed Minister - Decree

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Kazakh former First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi was appointed the republic's foreign minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) - Kazakh former First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi was appointed the republic's foreign minister.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a relevant decree on Wednesday.

"To appoint Tleuberdi Mukhtar Beskenuly as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post," the text of the decree published on the official website of the country's president says.

Since 2016, Tleuberdi has held the post of first deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan. At various times he was the republic's ambassador to Switzerland, Malaysia and other countries.

